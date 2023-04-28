Death – Obituary News : Bentonville School Principal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amy Simpson: A Beloved Bentonville School Principal

Remembering Amy Simpson

Amy McAnally Simpson was born on September 20, 1968, in Springfield, Missouri. She was a dedicated educator who had a significant impact on the education field. Simpson graduated from Rogers High School in 1986 and later attended John Brown University. She began teaching in 1994 and later earned a Master’s degree in Administration, which allowed her to become the principal at Elm Tree Elementary.

Simpson was a candidate for the Master’s Principal Designation and was well-known for her exceptional leadership abilities. She radiated Christ’s love in her community and was an active member of the music ministry at the First Baptist Church of Bentonville. Simpson was a devoted mother to her three children Madison, Makenzie, and Mason and a loving wife to her husband Stan for nearly 30 years.

Amy Simpson’s Death And Obituary Explored

Simpson died unexpectedly from natural causes on April 24, 2023, according to the Bentonville School District website, and an investigation is underway to determine the specific cause of her death. It is important to note that natural causes can refer to a variety of medical conditions or diseases that cause death such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, or infections.

Simpson’s untimely death has broken the hearts of her family, friends, colleagues, and students. “Amy was so much fun and loved to laugh” according to the district website. She adored her dear friends and students. Amy adored her lovely family above all else. During this difficult time, the community has expressed its condolences and support for Simpson’s loved ones.

Remembering Simpson’s Legacy

Simpson’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those she influenced as principal of Elm Tree Elementary. She was well-known for her contagious smile, spunky personality, and warm heart. Simpson was a role model for her students and colleagues, inspiring many to enter the field of education.

The Bentonville School District has announced that a Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The memorial service was a beautiful celebration of Simpson’s life and the impact she had on the community.

Conclusion

Amy Simpson’s death has left a significant void in the Bentonville School District, and she will be greatly missed. Her contributions to education and the community will be remembered for many years. During this difficult time, the community continues to send thoughts and prayers to her family and loved ones. Simpson’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators and leaders in the Bentonville community.