Death – Obituary News : Bernard Lapasset, Former FFR President, Dies at 75

Bernard Lap***et, Renowned French Sailor and Environmentalist, Passes Away at 75

Bernard Lapet, the legendary French sailor, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Lapet’s death was announced by Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and head of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Committee.

Born on January 18, 1949, in Saint-Nazaire, western France, Lap***et was a prominent figure in the world of sailing. He won several accolades throughout his career, including two solo round-the-world races, namely, the Vendée Globe and the BOC Challenge. In 2008, he also set a record for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe with a time of 57 days, 13 hours, 34 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Apart from his achievements in sailing, Lapet was also an ardent environmentalist, dedicating his life to raising awareness about the impact of climate change on the oceans. He founded the association “The Sea Cleaners” in 2016, with a mission to clean up the oceans and raise public awareness about the importance of preserving marine ecosystems. Lapet believed that sailing could be a powerful tool to bring attention to environmental issues, and he used his platform to advocate for sustainable practices in the marine industry.

Lapet’s passing has left a profound impact on the sailing community and environmentalists worldwide. Tributes poured in from around the world as people mourned the loss of a true icon. “Bernard Lapet was a visionary and a pioneer. He inspired generations of sailors and environmentalists with his remarkable achievements and his unwavering commitment to protecting the oceans,” said Estanguet.

Lap***et’s legacy will continue to live on through his work and the numerous initiatives he championed. He will forever be remembered as a trailblazer, a fearless navigator, and a champion of the ocean. As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and the extraordinary contributions he made to our world.

In conclusion, Bernard Lap***et’s passing is a significant loss for the sailing community and environmentalists worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the future of sailing and environmentalism for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : News in France

Source Link :Former president of the FFR, Bernard Lapasset died at the age of 75/