Death – Obituary News : Bernard Lapasset’s Death: Illness and Health Concerns

Rugby Bernard Lapasset Illness And Health Issues

Bernard Lapasset, the main force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid and a former rugby union’s governing body president, has passed away. Lapasset succumbed to his illness overnight on Tuesday, May 2. He leaves behind a life spent at the highest level of sports management.

Death Cause And Obituary Of Rugby Bernard

Tuesday night, Lapasset passed away after a protracted illness. He rose through the ranks of the French rugby federation (FFR) and held the position of president from 1991 to 2008. He led the establishment of the French national rugby facility in Marcoussis and was instrumental in securing France’s hosting of the 2007 Rugby World Cup. The French Rugby Federation expressed its “deep sorrow” over Bernard Lapasset’s passing, calling him “a prominent Leader of French sport in recent decades.”

As a player, coach, manager, and evangelist for rugby, Lapasset committed his life to the sport. It is impossible to dispute his influence on the growth and marketing of rugby in France and around the world.

Professional Details Of Rugby Bernard

From 1991 until he was elected president in May 2008, Pierre Camou served as the head of the French Federation of Rugby Union. Bernard also serves as deputy chairman of the National Olympic Committee. He was essential in assisting France to win the right to host the 2007 Rugby World Cup, plan it, and add rugby sevens to the 2016 Olympic program.

He held the position of Director of Customs and a legal degree before starting a career in rugby administration. He presided over Ile-de-France’s provincial rugby from 1988 to 1992. He was chosen to serve as the French Rugby Federation’s secretary general in 1991. He helped France win the 2003 Rugby World Cup and secure the 2007 World Cup. He has been president of the ILM 2007 World Cup since 2004. On October 19, 2007, after winning the election, he took over as the Institutional Review Board’s president from Syd Millar.

Bernard Lapasset was a great sports figurehead. He said he recognized how fortunate he was to grow up beside such an epicurean, charitable, and generous person. His death is a terrible loss. Amelie Oudea-Castera, France’s minister of sports, continued, “With Bernard Lapasset’s passing, France is losing an amazing lover of sport and one of its best historic ambassadors.”

In conclusion, Bernard Lapasset’s legacy in the rugby world will never be forgotten. He was an exceptional leader and had a passion for the sport that inspired many. His influence on the growth and development of rugby in France and globally will always be remembered by all who knew him. The world of sports has lost a true icon, and he will always be remembered for his dedication, passion, and commitment to the sport he loved so much.

News Source : Surprise Sports

