Death – Obituary News : Best-selling author Rabbi Harold Kushner dies at 88

Rabbi Harold Kushner, a renowned author whose books were widely popular, passed away at the age of 88.

Rabbi Harold Kushner, a prominent congregational rabbi and author whose works on theology reached millions of people, passed away on April 30, 2022, at the age of 88. He was the rabbi laureate of a synagogue in Canton, Massachusetts, where he had served for over three decades.

A Tragic Turning Point

Kushner’s life took a tragic turn when his 3-year-old son Aaron was diagnosed with progeria, a fatal premature aging condition, on the day his daughter Ariel was born. This event prompted Kushner to write his seminal work, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” which explores the problem of human suffering in the face of an omnipotent and benevolent God. The book was initially turned down by two publishers before being released by Schocken Books, a Jewish publisher.

A Controversial View

Kushner’s view that God’s power is limited when it comes to controlling the hazards of life that result in tragedy on a widespread and smaller scale earned him criticism from some Orthodox Jews and other Jewish theologians. However, it resonated with many people and became a best-seller, selling over 4 million copies in at least a dozen languages.

A Prolific Author

Kushner scaled back his duties at his synagogue and eventually stepped down to devote himself fully to writing. He authored several books on topics such as the meaning of life, talking to children about God, and overcoming disappointment. His works, including “To Life: A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking” and “Living a Life That Matters: Resolving the Conflict Between Conscience and Success,” became best-sellers and resources for people exploring Judaism.

A Beloved Figure

Kushner was a beloved figure who reached people of all backgrounds and faiths with his writings. He received numerous accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jewish Book Council in 2017. He remained involved in the Conservative movement after leaving the pulpit and served as a leader in the New England region of its rabbinical association.

A Lasting Legacy

Kushner’s wife Suzette passed away in 2022, 45 years after their son Aaron. He is survived by his daughter Ariel Kushner Haber and two grandchildren. His legacy as a prominent congregational rabbi and author who brought comfort and wisdom to millions of readers will endure for generations to come.