Death – Obituary News : Bethany Huang Passes Away in San Francisco Car Accident

Bethany Huang Obituary: San Francisco Car Accident Victim

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Bethany Huang on April 22, 2021. She died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in the Bay Area of California, leaving us in a state of complete astonishment and utter sadness.

A Life Well-Lived

Born in China, Bethany was a woman of great ambition. She achieved her goal of obtaining both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from universities located in other countries before moving to the United States to launch her professional career. She was a bright light in the lives of those who had the good fortune to know her. Her beauty, brilliance, compassion, and gentle spirit influenced everyone around her.

A Memorial Service in Her Honor

We would like to show Bethany the respect she deserves by holding a memorial service in her honor. This will allow us to both honor her memory and say our last goodbyes. We are putting out a request for donations to help cover the expenses that will be paid by her family as a result of her passing, including the cost of her funeral. If you are able to do so, we ask that you please give generously if you are in a position to do so. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

Helping Her Family

The expenses associated with Bethany’s passing are significant. Her family is requesting donations to help cover the cost of her funeral. If you are able to help financially, please consider making a donation. Every little bit helps.

Final Thoughts

Bethany Huang was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of everyone around her. Her passing is a tragedy, but her memory will live on forever. We are grateful for the time we had with her and will miss her dearly. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Bethany.

Meshach Cornish Obituary: Fresno Minivan

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Meshach Cornish. He was killed in a collision with a large truck while driving his minivan in Fresno. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

