Death – Obituary News : Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 8 Dead, 10 Rescued Alive in Maharashtra

The number of fatalities has increased following the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, with eight people losing their lives. Ten individuals have been rescued alive. This incident occurred in Maharashtra.

A three-story building in Bhiwandi collapsed, causing a major accident. So far, eight people have died in this incident. The NDRF team managed to rescue 10 people who were trapped under the debris. So far, 18 people have been rescued from the site. The final search and rescue operation is being carried out by the NDRF team. Meanwhile, the state government has announced a relief fund of INR 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has also visited the hospital to inquire about the injured.

Building Owner Indrapal Patil Booked by Police

The Narapoli police have booked the building owner Indrapal Patil under sections 304 (2), 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. Patil had constructed the building and rented out most of the shops and flats to the occupants in 2014. The police are investigating the matter and will file charges against Patil after further investigation.

Building Structure and Occupants

The collapsed building had a ground floor and two upper floors. The ground floor was rented out to a company, while the first and second floors were used as residential flats. The building had 27 to 30 flats, and most of them were occupied by families who were paying rent to the owner. The building was not constructed with proper safety measures, and the additional weight of a mobile tower on the roof caused the building to collapse.

Rescue Operations

The rescue operation lasted for nearly 20 hours, and the NDRF team managed to rescue 10 people alive. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The search and rescue operation was carried out with the help of local authorities and volunteers. Sunil Pisal, who was working as a loader in a nearby godown, was rescued alive after being trapped for nearly 24 hours.

Government Response

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited the site and announced a relief fund of INR 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased. He also assured that the state government would bear the medical expenses of the injured. The Chief Minister instructed the rescue teams to continue their efforts to rescue any remaining survivors.

Conclusion

The Bhiwandi building collapse is a tragic incident that highlights the need for proper safety measures in construction. The incident has claimed the lives of eight people and injured many others. The government and rescue teams are doing their best to provide relief to the affected families and to ensure the safety of the remaining occupants in the area.