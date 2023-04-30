Death – Obituary News : Bhiwandi building collapse claims six lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The number of fatalities in the Bhiwandi building collapse has now reached six.

Death toll rises to six in Bhiwandi building disaster

On Sunday, three more bodies were discovered amidst the debris of the collapsed building in Bhiwandi, bringing the death toll to six. The rescue team worked tirelessly to recover the bodies and managed to save one person after 20 hours of search and rescue efforts.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Gavai (34), Javed Shaikh (35), and Farooq Shaikh (28). The three men were among the residents of the ill-fated building that collapsed on Monday morning. The other victims have been identified as Ayesha Shaikh (25), her daughter Arshiya Shaikh (4), and a 65-year-old woman whose name has not been disclosed.

Tragic incident

The building collapse in Bhiwandi has been a tragic incident that has claimed the lives of six people so far. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, when most of the residents were asleep. The building was reportedly in a dilapidated state and had been served with several notices by the authorities, but the residents were not evacuated.

Rescue efforts

The rescue team comprising of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and local volunteers worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. They managed to pull out one person alive from the rubble after 20 hours of hard work. The rescue operations were hampered by the heavy rain in the region, which caused further damage to the building.

Investigations underway

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested the building owner and two others for their alleged negligence. The authorities have also ordered the evacuation of the other buildings in the area that are in a similar state of disrepair.

Lessons to be learned

The Bhiwandi building disaster is a wake-up call for the authorities to take immediate action against the illegal and unsafe constructions in the area. It is also a reminder to the citizens to be aware of the dangers of living in such buildings and to demand safe and secure housing from the government.

Conclusion

The Bhiwandi building collapse is a tragic incident that has claimed the lives of six people and left many families devastated. The rescue team worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible, and the authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. It is now up to the authorities to take immediate action against the illegal and unsafe constructions in the area and ensure the safety of the citizens.