Death – Obituary News : Bhiwandi building owner held after seven deaths

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seven people have died in an accident in Bhiwandi. The police have taken the building owner into custody.

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Seven; Building Owner Arrested

Rescue operations have been underway for more than 24 hours since the Vardhaman building collapse in Bhiwandi Valpada. The disaster, which occurred on Monday, September 21, 2020, has claimed seven lives so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to the site on Sunday morning, and one person was rescued alive after being trapped under the debris for twenty hours.

The incident has once again brought to light the issue of building safety in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where illegal constructions and lax enforcement of building codes are rampant. The Vardhaman building collapse is the latest in a series of such incidents in the area.

According to reports, the building, which was over 30 years old, had been issued a notice by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) earlier this year, declaring it unsafe for occupation. However, the owners continued to rent out the apartments, and many families were residing in the building at the time of the collapse.

The owner of the building, identified as Sayyed Ahmed Jafar Ali, has been arrested by the Bhiwandi police. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are also investigating the involvement of other officials and individuals in the construction and maintenance of the building.

The tragedy has sparked a debate on the need for stricter enforcement of building codes and regulations in the MMR. Experts have pointed out that many builders and developers in the region flout safety norms and compromise on quality to maximize profits.

In the wake of the Vardhaman building collapse, the BNMC has ordered an audit of all buildings in the area to identify and demolish unsafe structures. The Maharashtra government has also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for better enforcement of building safety regulations in the MMR. It is hoped that the tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to take action against those responsible for putting people’s lives at risk.