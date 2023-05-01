Death – Obituary News : Bhiwandi Tragedy: 8 Dead, 10 Rescued in Building Collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death toll has increased following the building disaster in Bhiwandi Walpada, with eight individuals losing their lives. However, ten people were successfully rescued.

Bhiwandi Building Disaster: 8 Dead and 10 Rescued

Three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi’s Walpada area, resulting in a major tragedy. So far, eight people have been reported dead in this incident. Fortunately, 10 individuals were saved and rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Currently, the NDRF is conducting the final search and rescue operation. The state government has declared a financial aid of INR 500,000 to the families of the deceased. The chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited the hospital to meet the injured and announced that the state government would bear the expenses for their treatment.

Police File Case Against Building Owner

The Narapoli police have filed a case against the owner of the building, Indrapal Patil, under the Indian Penal Code sections 304(2), 337, 338, and 427. According to sources, Patil built the structure in 2014 and rented out the shops and flats to tenants without proper permission. The ground floor and first floor of the building were rented to a company, while the other two floors were occupied by residents who were paying rent to Patil.

Building Survey to Identify Unsafe Structures

Many unauthorised and unsafe buildings exist in Bhiwandi, which are vulnerable to collapse, and this incident has put the spotlight on the need for the Bhiwandi Cluster Plan. The chief minister has instructed the Thane district collector and Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner to conduct a survey of all the buildings in the area and identify the ones that are at risk. The government will then take necessary steps to ensure that the residents of these buildings are provided with alternative accommodation.