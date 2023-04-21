Death – Obituary News : Bill Schurman’s Death: Obituary and Funeral Details

Bill Schurman has passed away. We mourn the loss of this outstanding individual, who touched the lives of many in his community.

The cause of Bill’s death has not been made public, but we extend our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. We understand that they are grieving the loss of a beloved family member and friend.

A funeral will be held to honor the life of Bill Schurman. We invite those who knew him to join his family and loved ones in this somber occasion as they say their final goodbyes.

May Bill Schurman rest in peace, and may his memory live on in the lives of those he touched.

Remembering Bill Schurman

It is with great sorrow that we share the news of Bill Schurman’s passing. He was a remarkable individual who served as the executive director of the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce for many years. Bill had a passion for community service and dedicated his life to promoting local businesses and creating opportunities for economic growth in the region.

A Life of Service

Bill was a well-known figure in the community and had a great reputation for his tireless advocacy for the Summerside business community. He was instrumental in developing the Chamber of Commerce into a leading organization that provided valuable resources and support to businesses of all sizes.

Throughout his career, Bill worked to build strong partnerships with various community groups, municipal and provincial governments, and other stakeholders to create a more prosperous future for the region. He spearheaded countless initiatives that brought new businesses to the area, enhanced tourism, and promoted the unique qualities of Summerside as a great place to live, work and play.

A Champion of Local Causes

Bill was a true champion of local causes and was always willing to lend his time, energy, and expertise to support various organizations, events, and initiatives. He was a founding member of the Rotary Club of Summerside and served on numerous boards and committees over the years, including the Prince County Hospital Foundation and the Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation.

Bill’s dedication to the community was recognized with several awards and honors, including the Order of Prince Edward Island, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Paul Harris Fellowship from Rotary International.

Legacy of Inspiration

Bill’s legacy of service and commitment to the community will continue to inspire us all. His passion for supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for Summerside residents was unwavering, and his contributions will be deeply missed.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. His loss is a great one, but the memories and impact he has left behind will never be forgotten.