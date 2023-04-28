Death – Obituary News : Bison Dele’s Death: Location and Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Disappearance of Bison Dele, His Girlfriend, and Skipper

The Voyage

Former NBA player Bison Dele had a passion for sailing and diving, which led him to embark on a months-long voyage across the Pacific with his girlfriend, Serena Karlan, and skipper, Bertrand Saldo. On July 6, 2002, they set sail from Tahiti on Dele’s catamaran, the Hakuna Matata. However, concerns were raised when the trio failed to contact their banks or family members regularly after July 8.

The Discovery

On July 20, Miles Dabord, Dele’s older brother, brought the boat into Tahiti, but he was alone aboard the vessel. Two days before, the Hakuna Matata, registered in Tahiti under another name, was found off the coast of Tahiti with its nameplate removed and some possible bullet holes patched. French authorities became involved in the investigation, but Dabord had fled the country. The FBI issued a warrant for his arrest for passport fraud.

The Investigation

For months, the whereabouts of Dele, Karlan, and Saldo were unknown. But as the investigation unfolded, a clearer picture of what happened emerged. In September 2002, the FBI used a sting operation organized by Dele’s family and friends to detain Dabord. Dabord had forged Dele’s signature to buy $152,000 worth of gold under his brother’s name, using Dele’s passport as identification.

The FBI and French authorities concluded that Dele, Karlan, and Saldo were probably murdered. The bodies were likely dumped in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, making it doubtful that the three would ever be found. Nevertheless, authorities searched for evidence to help them piece together what happened. They found a bullet hole in the floor of the boat’s cabin and other signs of a struggle.

The Confession

Dabord was the only first-person source of information regarding the case. In his account of events, Dabord said he and his brother had fought and that Karlan had been accidentally hit and died when her head struck part of the boat. When Saldo wanted to report her death, a panicked Dele killed him. Dabord shot his brother in self-defense, threw the bodies overboard, and fled back to the U.S. However, it is not known if his story is true.

The Conclusion

Dabord intentionally overdosed on insulin and slipped into a coma. On September 27, 2002, Dabord died in a California hospital. After his death, officials did not expect to find much more regarding the case. The disappearance of Bison Dele, his girlfriend, and skipper remains a haunting mystery.