Death – Obituary News : Bison Dele’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Bison Dele?

Bison Dele was a professional basketball player who played center in the NBA, known by his original name, Brian Carson Williams. He played for several teams, including the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons, and won an NBA championship with the Bulls in 1997.

However, in 2002, Dele disappeared during a sailing trip in the South Pacific, along with his girlfriend and boat captain. It is believed that he was murdered at sea by his older brother Miles Dabord, who later confessed to shooting Dele in self-defense during a physical altercation. His girlfriend and boat captain are also presumed to have been killed by Dabord. The case made headlines at the time and remains a tragedy in the world of basketball.

What Happened To Bison Dele?

Bison Dele, a former NBA player, disappeared along with his girlfriend and boat captain in July 2002 during a sailing trip in the South Pacific. Two months later, Dele’s brother, Miles Dabord, was arrested by the Phoenix police for forging Dele’s signature. During the investigation, Dabord admitted to shooting Dele in self-defense during a physical altercation, as he feared for his own life.

The incident resulted in Dele’s death, as well as that of his girlfriend and boat captain. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. After the murder, Dabord convinced his girlfriend to flee the country with him on Dele’s yacht. They sailed the yacht to Tahiti, where they changed its name and sold it. Eventually, they were arrested by French police, who were alerted to their whereabouts by a suspicious harbormaster.

Bison Dele Biography

Specifications Details Born April 6, 1969

Fresno, California, U.S. Death July 7, 2002 (aged 33)

Tahiti, French Polynesia Status Missing for 20 years, 9 months and 27 days Listed height 6 ft 11 in (2.11 m) Listed weight 260 lb (118 kg) High school Saint Monica Catholic (Santa Monica, California)

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) College Maryland (1987–1988)

Arizona (1988–1991) NBA draft 1991 / Round: 1 / Pick: 10th overall

Selected by the Orlando Magic Playing career 1991–1999 Position Center Number 8, 18

Bison Dele Cause of Death

Bison Dele’s death remains a mystery to this day, as he and his girlfriend, Serena Karlan, disappeared without a trace while sailing on Bison’s catamaran off the coast of Tahiti in July 2002. His older brother, Miles Dabord, was the only person known to be with them on the boat, and he later returned to the United States alone.

After initially denying any involvement in their disappearance, Miles eventually confessed to killing his brother in self-defense and dumping the bodies of Bison, Serena, and the boat’s captain, Bertrand Saldo, overboard in the South Pacific. Miles was never convicted of the murders as he died of an apparent suicide in September 2002. The remains of Bison, Serena, and Bertrand were never found. The case has been the subject of much speculation and investigation, but the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remain a mystery.

Disclaimer: The above information is for general informational purposes only. All information on the Site is provided in good faith, however we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the Site.

News Source : A N Rahul

Source Link :What Happened to Bison Dele? What Was His Cause of Death?/