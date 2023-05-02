Death – Obituary News : BJP MLA’s 14-year-old son dies, cause unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

14-Year-Old Son of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar Dies Suddenly in Etah, UP

The 14-year-old son of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar, Renu, died suddenly in Jalesar, Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the news broke, a crowd of leaders and supporters gathered outside the MLA’s residence in Jalesar. It is being reported that Renu suddenly fell ill. The family was taking him to Agra for treatment, but he passed away on the way.

Outpouring of Condolences

As soon as the news of Renu’s death spread, people started gathering outside the MLA’s residence to offer condolences. A large crowd gathered outside the MLA’s residence in Jalesar, and people tried to console the family members. The cause of Renu’s death will be known after the post-mortem report is released.

Sanjeev Diwakar’s Political Career

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Sanjeev Diwakar defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Ranjit Suman by 4441 votes. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Sanjeet Diwakar, a BJP candidate, emerged victorious. However, BJP had not won in the constituency in the last 10 years before 2017. In 2007, BJP had won the seat. Ranjit Suman is the daughter of SP leader Ramji Lal Suman. She had won the seat in the 2012 Assembly elections and was fielded again this time.

The sudden death of Renu has left everyone in shock. The family is devastated, and condolences are pouring in from all quarters. The cause of Renu’s death is not yet known. The political career of Sanjeev Diwakar has been successful, with him winning the recent Assembly elections. However, this tragic incident has caused immense grief to him and his family.

