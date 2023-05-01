Death – Obituary News : BJP MLA’s Son Monu Patel: Mysterious Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The demise of Monu Patel, son of BJP MLA Jalam Singh, is surrounded by suspicion.

Breaking: BJP MLA Maninagendra Singh Patel’s Son Monu Patel Found Dead in Narsinghpur

Shock waves are coming from Narsinghpur, as the news of BJP MLA Maninagendra Singh Patel’s son Monu Patel being found dead has left the district in mourning. Monu Patel was known for his popularity among the youth and was affectionately referred to as the son of the MLA. However, his sudden and suspicious death has left many questions unanswered.

Details of Monu Patel’s Death

Monu Patel was found dead on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after he went to his room in the afternoon but did not come out for hours. When a family member went to his room, they found him unconscious at around 6 pm, with his nose bleeding. The cause of his death is still under scrutiny, as the autopsy report is still awaiting.

Possible Reasons for Monu Patel’s Death

Some people believe that Monu Patel’s unexpected death may be linked to his rising political career, which had earned him a significant following among the youth. However, it is still too early to conclude the exact cause of his death.

Tributes Pour in for Monu Patel

Monu Patel’s supporters and followers have been left devastated and stunned by his sudden demise. Many have sent their condolences to the family, including Vikram Lodhi, who said, “I am stunned to hear the sudden demise of Monu Patel due to heart attack. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this thunder.”

Stay Tuned for Updates

As the investigation into Monu Patel’s death continues, we will keep you updated with the latest details and developments. Stay tuned to this website for more information.

