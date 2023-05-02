Death – Obituary News : Blake Shelton’s Brother: Tragic Demise Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Blake Shelton’s Life, Career, and Tragic Loss of Brother Richie

Introduction

Blake Tollison Shelton is a renowned American singer of country music, TV personality, and songwriter. He was born on June 18, 1976, and began his music career in 2001 with the release of his single “Austin,” which became the lead-off single from his eponymous debut album. However, his success was not without tragedy as he lost his older brother, Richie Shelton, in a car accident when he was just 14 years old. This article will delve into Blake Shelton’s life, career, and the tragic loss of his brother Richie.

Blake Shelton’s Career

Blake Shelton’s debut single, “Austin,” stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks, and his first album eventually received Platinum certification. Additionally, his first album produced two more top 20 hits, namely “All Over Me” and “Ol’ Red.” Shelton’s following albums include The Dreamer (2003) and Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill (2004), both of which have received gold and platinum certifications, respectively. In 2007, he released Pure BS, which was later re-issued in 2008 with a bonus track.

Blake Shelton’s Brother Richie

Blake Shelton had a brother Richie who tragically passed away in a car accident when Blake was just 14 years old. The accident occurred on November 13, 1990, when Richie was 24 years old. Richie and his girlfriend, who was 20 years old at the time, were in the car with her young son when they collided with a school bus that was picking up passengers. Tragically, all three passengers in the car – Richie, his girlfriend, and her son – lost their lives in the accident.

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Moment on The Voice

Recently, during an episode of The Voice, one of his team members, NOIVAS, revealed to Blake that he was only 21 when he lost his brother, Alfred, who was a physical therapist and a father. This confession prompted Blake to open up about his own experience with loss, as he revealed that he was just 14 years old when his older brother, Richie, was killed in a car accident. Blake and NOIVAS felt as they discussed their losses, the moment served as a reminder of the power of connection and the importance of sharing our stories with others.

Blake Shelton’s Achievements

Blake Shelton, a renowned American country singer, and songwriter, has been a recipient of numerous prestigious awards throughout his illustrious career. He has won 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, one CMT Artist of the Year award, and 10 CMT Music Awards, among many others. Shelton has also received eight American Country Awards, seven People’s Choice Awards, three American Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and one iHeartRadio Music Award, among others. Shelton’s accomplishments in country music have also earned him numerous awards from performance rights organizations. He has won 27 BMI awards and 27 ASCAP awards for his exceptional work in the field.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blake Shelton is a successful American singer of country music, TV personality, and songwriter. However, his success was not without tragedy as he lost his brother Richie Shelton in a car accident when he was just 14 years old. Despite this tragedy, Blake has channeled his grief into his music, writing and performing songs that deal with loss and healing. Through his music, he has become a voice of comfort for those who have also experienced loss.

