Death – Obituary News : Blazer Beaumia’s Death: How Did he Pass Away?

Who Was Blazer Beaumia and How Did He Die?

Blazer Beaumia: The Young Star Athlete

Blazer Beaumia was a young star athlete who had a bright future ahead of him. He attended Roane County High School, also known as Kingston High School, and was only 15 years old. Despite his young age, he was a remarkable quarterback (#12) on the school’s football team and was greatly admired by his peers.

Born in 2008, Beaumia was also an active member of the NLC and participated in other sports such as marathons and baseball. He was a well-rounded and likable student-athlete who was held in high regard by his family and community.

The Tragic Accident

The tragic news of Blazer Beaumia’s death shocked his family, friends, and community on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was involved in a devastating car accident near Swan Pond while traveling with some fellow students from Roane County High School.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the car that Beaumia was a passenger in swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle on Swan Pond Circle near Lake Shore Drive. Unfortunately, the car veered off the road and hit a tree, causing several severe injuries, ultimately leading to Beaumia’s untimely death.

Community Mourns Beaumia’s Passing

The unfortunate event has left the community mourning the loss of a young life taken too soon. The other students involved in the crash were injured but are reported to be in stable condition, and they are receiving medical care.

Local pastors and the school have offered support services for those affected by the tragedy. The school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, urging everyone to keep Beaumia’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Blazer Beaumia’s death is a tragic loss that has left his family, community, and school in mourning. He was a young star athlete with a bright future ahead of him, and his passing has left a void for everyone who knew him.

May his family and friends find the strength to cope with this devastating loss, and may Blazer Beaumia rest in peace.