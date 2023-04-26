Death – Obituary News : Bloomington Woman’s Death: Arrest and Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman in Bloomington, and a preliminary cause of death has been revealed.

Danvers Man Arrested for First-Degree Murder in Connection with Melissa Ostrom’s Death

Bloomington Police have arrested and indicted Josuha D. Livingston, a 41-year-old man from Danvers, in connection with the death of Melissa Ostrom. Livingston has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death, and criminal damage to state-supported property.

According to the McLean County Coroner’s Office, Ostrom was reported missing on April 18, and her body was found two days later. The preliminary cause of death is strangulation.

Livingston is currently being held at McLean County Jail, and bond information is not yet available.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into the circumstances behind Ostrom’s death is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department. Detectives P. Diaz and B. Merritt are available at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org and 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org, respectively.

As more information becomes available, WEEK and other news outlets will continue to provide updates. Our hearts go out to Ostrom’s family and friends during this difficult time.

