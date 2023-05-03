Death – Obituary News : Blues singer Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Billy “The Kid” Emerson, Blues Singer and Pianist, Passes Away at 97

Billy “The Kid” Emerson, a renowned blues singer, songwriter, and pianist, passed away on April 25 at a nursing home in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He was 97 years old. Emerson was one of the first performers on Sun Records, a label that eventually launched Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. His most enduring composition, “Red Hot,” became a rock-and-roll standard, with at least 36 recorded renditions over the years. Bob Dylan even took the guitar line from Emerson’s “If Lovin’ Is Believing” for his 2020 song “False Prophet.” Despite lacking a national profile, Emerson’s records were regional hits and extensively covered by others.

Early Years and Career at Sun Records

Emerson began recording in 1953 with the help of Ike Turner, whom he met while stationed at an Air Force base in Greenville, Mississippi. Turner, who was scouting talent for Sun producer Sam Phillips, brought him to Phillips’s Memphis studio where they recorded his first record, “If Lovin’ Is Believing,” with Turner on guitar. During his two years with the label, Emerson recorded several records prized by blues and rock aficionados, including “The Woodchuck,” a song based on a nursery rhyme, and the swinging, lusty “Little Fine Healthy Thing.”

Later Career and Legacy

After leaving Sun Records and moving to Chicago, Emerson shared artists-and-repertoire duties with producer and songwriter Willie Dixon at Chess Records and other labels. They co-wrote the song “It Do Me So Good” (1960) for blues artist Little Miss Cornshucks. In 1966, Emerson took Phillips to court over nonpayment of royalties for “Red Hot” and received $2,500, which he used to launch Tarpon Records, named after his hometown. In later decades, Emerson became a minister and choir director at a South Chicago church. In 2017, he received the Florida Folk Heritage Award.

Emerson’s Impact on Music

Despite his lack of national recognition, Emerson’s influence on music is significant. His unique turn of phrase and humorous wordplay can be heard in songs like “Buzzard Luck,” written for blues shouter Wynonie Harris. The infectious rhythm of “Red Hot” inspired generations of rock-and-rollers, with cover versions recorded by The Beatles, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, and Robert Gordon, among others. Emerson’s legacy as a blues pioneer and rock-and-roll standard-bearer will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come.

