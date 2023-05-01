Death – Obituary News : Boarding school takes responsibility for student’s suicide after one year

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One year following a student’s suicide, a boarding school in New Jersey acknowledges responsibility.

A year after the tragic suicide of 17-year-old student Jack Reid at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, the school publicly acknowledged its responsibility for failing to protect him. In a statement released on Sunday, the school admitted that it had been aware of the bullying that Jack was experiencing and had fallen short of its obligation to provide physical, social, and emotional safety to its students.

Jack arrived at the boarding school in the fall of 2020 as a 10th-grader, but by spring 2021, a false rumor that he was a rapist had spread widely throughout the student body. This rumor was then posted anonymously on a nationwide student-run social app, leading to both in-person and cyberbullying. Despite Jack’s requests for intervention, the school did not make a public or private statement about the untrue claim.

On the day that Jack took his own life, a classmate involved in spreading the rumors was expelled but allowed, unsupervised, to say goodbye to classmates, including harsh words about Jack. School administrators did not notify or check on Jack, who took his own life that night, likely due to the bullying and unkind behavior he experienced.

After a months-long investigation, the school committed to making changes and taking actions to become a model for anti-bullying and student mental health. These changes include hiring a dean of campus well-being, contracting with a specialist on school bullying, and contributing to the Jack Reid Foundation, which focuses on education and prevention of bullying.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free and confidential emotional support 24/7. The Lawrenceville School’s acknowledgment of its responsibilities and commitment to change is a step towards creating safer, healthier environments for all students.