Death – Obituary News : Boarding school teen’s death due to ignored pain

The cause of death of Taylor Goodridge has been revealed after the teenager passed away at a boarding school. It has been alleged that officials ignored her severe pain.

Autopsy Results Show Teenager Died from Neglect in Utah Boarding School

The tragic death of Taylor Goodridge, a 17-year-old student at Diamond Ranch Academy, a therapeutic boarding school, has come to light almost four months after her passing. The cause of her sudden collapse and death was peritonitis, an infection in the abdomen that led to sepsis and organ failure, as revealed by the autopsy report.

Taylor’s parents have filed a legal complaint against the school, accusing it of neglecting their daughter when she sought medical help. The complaint states that Goodridge was in good health when she started attending the school. They accuse the school of failing to provide her with proper medical attention and not responding adequately to her complaints about extreme abdominal pain.

The complaint also mentions that Taylor’s father was falsely informed about her cause of death. According to the complaint, the school called him and told him his daughter had died from a heart attack at the hospital, whereas she had died before leaving the academy. The father is seeking general and special damages, as well as punitive damages against the school for their negligence.

The school claims to provide students with basic health care facilities, however, according to the complaint, staff ignored Goodridge’s pleas for help and even accused her of “faking it” and “needing to suck it up.” As a result of their failure to offer assistance, Goodridge ultimately succumbed to her illness.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has put the school’s license on “conditional status” pending investigations into the allegations. The lawsuit indicates that Diamond Ranch Academy ignored their obligations to ensure the safety and well-being of their student and should be held accountable for her tragic passing.

Taylor Goodridge’s death is a stark reminder of the importance of providing essential medical care to all students, especially those in therapeutic boarding schools. It is critical that schools take their responsibility to ensure the welfare of their students seriously and provide them with the necessary care they require. As Taylor’s family mourns her tragic loss, this incident serves as a warning for other schools to prioritize their students’ well-being above all else.