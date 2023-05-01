Death – Obituary News : Bob Kennedy: OSU Announcer’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Bob Kennedy? The announcer for OSU, Bob Kennedy, has passed away.

Bob Kennedy: A Tribute to a Legend in Sports Broadcasting

The sports world lost a beloved figure on April 30, 2023, when Bob Kennedy passed away at the age of 59. Kennedy was a well-known PA announcer at Ohio State University, Otterbein, and Clippers games. His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock and deep sadness.

Who was Bob Kennedy?

Kennedy was an on-air radio personality for WDLR for six years and worked as a traffic reporter for WSYX. He was best known for his work as the PA voice of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team at Ohio Stadium, a role he held for two decades. He was also responsible for announcing matches and events involving baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s hockey matches at Ohio State. He was highly respected in the sports broadcasting industry and will be sorely missed.

The news of his passing

Kennedy passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and his death has left the sports world in mourning. The University’s athletic department released a statement announcing his passing, and social media has been flooded with tributes and messages of condolence. Kennedy was scheduled to announce Ohio State baseball’s series finale with Illinois on the day of his passing, but he never made it to the stadium. The Ohio State athletic department officials conducted a wellness assessment at his home north of Columbus, where he was discovered dead.

The cause of his death

The cause of Kennedy’s death has not been revealed yet, and fans are eagerly waiting for an update. The entire sports community is praying for his soul and sending their condolences to his family and loved ones. Kennedy was a legend in the sports broadcasting industry and his contributions will never be forgotten.

In conclusion, Bob Kennedy was a beloved figure in sports broadcasting and his sudden death has left a deep void in the sports world. He will be remembered for his professionalism, passion, and dedication to his craft. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bob Kennedy.