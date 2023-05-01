Death – Obituary News : Bob Kennedy, Voice of The Shoe, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Kennedy, a beloved voice in the shoe industry, has passed away. He was known for his passion and expertise in the field, and his contributions will be deeply missed. Kennedy’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless individuals he mentored and inspired throughout his career.

Remembering Bob Kennedy: The Voice of The Shoe

Sad News of Bob Kennedy’s Passing

The Ohio State Department of Athletics confirmed the death of Bob Kennedy, popularly known as “The Voice of the Shoe,” on Saturday night at his home. Kennedy was scheduled to deliver the opening comments for Ohio State University’s baseball game against the University of Illinois on Sunday afternoon. When he failed to show up at the stadium, officials at OSU contacted local police to conduct a wellness check at his home and informed his family members. Soon after, OSU administrators were informed of Kennedy’s passing away. He was 59.

The Legacy of Bob Kennedy

For 23 years, sports fans in Columbus have enjoyed listening to Bob Kennedy’s voice as the public address announcer for games featuring Ohio State University, Otterbein University, and the Clippers. Kennedy was not only knowledgeable in the sports industry but also a good friend to many. Jerry Emig, the Associate AD for Communications at OSU, stated that, “Bob had a big heart, and he loved his Buckeyes.” He found great fulfillment in his role as a PA announcer and enjoyed discussing the histories of various sports played at Ohio State. He was also familiar with the local media, administration, coaches, and student-athletes.

A Life of Service to the Community

Kennedy spent six years in front of the microphone at WDLR and was employed by WSYX for two years as a traffic reporter. In 1987, he graduated from Otterbein University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications.

Remembering Bob Kennedy

Bob Kennedy’s death is a tragic loss for the Ohio State University community and sports fans in Columbus. He will always be remembered as “The Voice of the Shoe” who brought joy and excitement to the games he announced. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.