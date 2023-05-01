Death – Obituary News : Bob Kennedy’s Death: Ohio State Announcer’s Role

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Bob Kennedy’s death? The Ohio State stadium announcer was investigated.

Beloved Ohio State Announcer Bob Kennedy Passes Away at 59

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has confirmed the death of one of its most recognizable voices, Bob Kennedy, known as “The Voice of the Shoe.” Kennedy died in his home on Saturday night, and his cause of death was reported to be due to illness. He was 59.

Kennedy was set to announce the Ohio State baseball game against the University of Illinois on Sunday afternoon, but when he failed to show up, OSU officials contacted the neighborhood police for a wellness check at his home. Kennedy’s death was soon after reported to OSU officials.

Columbus sports fans have heard Kennedy’s voice boom out of the shoe’s speakers for the past 23 years. He worked as a PA announcer for OSU, Otterbein, and Clippers games. He was also a traffic reporter for WSYX for two years.

Kennedy earned a BA in Speech Communications from Otterbein University in 1987. He was famed for his velvety baritone, which flowed into the ears of the hundreds of thousands of scarlet and gray-clad supporters who crowded the Horseshoe. In an interview with The Dispatch in 2018, Kennedy stated, “My voice carries. It always has.”

Tributes to Kennedy flooded social media after his death was announced. Many fans of Ohio State and Kennedy’s colleagues expressed their condolences and shared their memories of his iconic voice and kind nature.

Kennedy’s sudden passing has shocked everyone who knew him. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the memories of those who heard his voice and the games he announced. Rest in peace, Bob Kennedy.