Death – Obituary News : Bob Kennedy’s Death: What Caused It?

Remembering Bob Kennedy: The Voice of Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State University community is mourning the loss of Bob Kennedy, a beloved PA announcer for Buckeyes football and several other sports teams. Kennedy passed away on Sunday at the age of 59, and his cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

A Career in Sports Announcing

Kennedy was a familiar voice at Ohio State, having worked as a PA announcer for the Buckeyes football team for over two decades. He also lent his voice to baseball, basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s hockey games. Outside of Ohio State, Kennedy was a radio personality at WDLR and worked as a traffic reporter for WSYX.

Tributes Pour In

Upon news of Kennedy’s passing, social media was flooded with tributes from fans, colleagues, and friends. Ohio State Athletic Director Andy Winters tweeted, “The voice Otterbein. RIP Bob. You will be missed.” The Ohio State Athletic Department also released a statement expressing their condolences.

Speculation on Cause of Death

Although Kennedy’s cause of death has not been confirmed, some have speculated that it may be related to his recent health struggles. Kennedy had posted on Facebook about his battle with osteoarthritis in his lower back and knees and was undergoing cortisone therapy and physical therapy to manage his symptoms.

A Legacy of Excellence

Regardless of the cause of his death, Kennedy’s contributions to Ohio State Athletics will not be forgotten. He was a beloved figure among Buckeyes fans and a talented announcer who brought excitement and energy to every game he worked. The entire Ohio State community sends their condolences to Kennedy’s family and friends during this difficult time.