Death – Obituary News : Bob Newhart Mourns Wife’s Death: ‘Miss Her Terribly’

Bob Newhart is grieving the passing of his wife, Ginnie, whom he misses terribly.

Comedy Legend Bob Newhart’s Wife Ginnie Newhart Passes Away at 82

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to publicist Jerry Digney. The couple had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The 93-year-old comedian shared on Twitter that his wife was their rock and they miss her terribly.

Ginnie Newhart’s Legacy

Ginnie Newhart was credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale. It was a clever callback to her husband’s previous show, “The Bob Newhart Show.” This show, which ran for six seasons from 1972 to 1978, helped cement Bob Newhart’s status as a legend of television comedy. The finale of “Newhart,” featuring Bob as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be a dream.

Ginnie Newhart suggested the idea to her husband at a Christmas party that was also attended by Suzanne Pleshette, his on-screen wife in “The Bob Newhart Show.”

The Newhart couple was close friends with comedian Don Rickles and his wife, Barbara. They frequently traveled together, and in interviews, the Newharts said laughter was the secret to the longevity of their marriage.

The couple met on a blind date set up by actor-comedian Buddy Hackett, according to details provided by Digney. Ginnie Newhart was the daughter of character actor Bill Quinn, who appeared in “The Birds,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” and had more than 230 other film and television credits.

Ginnie Newhart’s Passing

The private funeral of Ginnie Newhart will be held, as announced by Publicist Jerry Digney.

Her legacy will never be forgotten, as it was her idea that brought about one of the most iconic television series finales of all time. The Newhart couple’s love story is a testament to how laughter and joy can be the foundation of a great marriage that lasts through the decades. Ginnie Newhart’s passing will undoubtedly be felt by the comedy community and her family and friends.