Death – Obituary News : Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Tragic Death at 22

What caused the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the young age of 22?

Who was Bobbi Kristina Brown?

Bobbi Kristina Brown was a rising singer and TV personality, born in 1993 to popular singer couple, Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. With a successful maternal family in the entertainment industry, she had advantages from birth. Her mother played a big role in kickstarting her career, and she was also featured in her mother’s songs at a young age. Bobbi’s maternal grandmother was a well-known singer, and her uncle was a former professional basketball player. Whitney let her child appear in front of the camera from a young age, and she was often seen performing with her mother.

What happened to Bobbi Kristina Brown?

At the age of 22, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in her washroom bathtub. She was taken to the hospital, but after being in a coma, she died. It is said that she faced a similar fate to her mother, who was found unconscious in her bathtub at the age of 48. The cause of Whitney’s unconsciousness was accidental drowning with a heart attack, possibly due to an overdose of cocaine. The cause of Bobbi’s death is still unknown.

More about Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi was very close to her mother, and when Whitney passed away, she was shattered. Whitney left all her wealth for Bobbi, and she was set to inherit a $115 million estate when she turned 30. Bobbi was determined to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a singer. She tried to get into acting as well, but her dream of playing her mother’s role in Whitney’s biographical movie was not realized. Bobbi was married to Nick Gordon, a close friend of her family member, and they had been in a relationship for a long time.

In conclusion, Bobbi Kristina Brown was a talented young singer who had a lot of potential. Her untimely death was a tragedy, and her legacy will always be remembered.