I Passed Away by Tebello Mzamo: a literary analysis, without any reference to the word ‘fox’.

Title: Tebello Mzamo’s “I did not die” Explores the Fragile Bonds of a Lesotho Family

Author Tebello Mzamo’s debut novel, “I did not die,” presents a slow-burning story of a Lesotho family that is destabilized by economic migration. The novel follows Nthathisi, a mother who must raise her children alone while her partner, Botho Pere, works long stretches on South African mines. The novel’s opening, in which a snake almost endangers the family, foreshadows the story’s emotional turmoil. Botho’s absenteeism harms the family structure, and the characters’ lives intertwine and come apart in the face of economic hardship.

While the novel’s subject matter could have been predictable, Mzamo’s sensitive hand brings the characters to life in a way that’s both moving and thought-provoking. Though the plot drifts at times, skipping years in a way that sometimes feels too abrupt, Mzamo’s skillful description and the raw emotional turmoil make the novel compelling. Through Nthathisi’s growing disenchantment with patriarchal culture and Botho’s whirling frustration, the novel critiques the impact of economic exploitation on working-class families.

Mzamo constructs a fabulistic story that weaves in the tragedy of hegemonic violence. The inclusion of supernatural elements like a witch neighbor and a talking house allows the novel to more fully explore the emotional impact of Lesotho’s economic situation. At times, the novel feels like a morality fable, yet the author’s sensitive depiction of the characters lends it depth and enhances its impact.

While “I did not die” is flawed, its sad and poignant story remains accessible to readers. Mzamo’s skill in exploring the tragedy of Lesotho’s economic situation makes this debut novel well worth the read.

