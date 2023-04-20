Death – Obituary News : Boxer Des Robinson passes away at 45, remembered as a talented fighter #boxing #Des #MossSideABC #ChampsCamp #throwbackthursday

Des Robinson laced up his gloves for Moss Side ABC before making the leap to the professional world under Phil Martin’s wing. A skilled Welterweight fighter, Robinson stepped into the ring 20 times and never failed to deliver. Unfortunately, after Martin’s death, Robinson retired from boxing. Today, we’re throwing it back to the glory days of #boxing, #Des, #MossSideABC, and #ChampsCamp.

Des Robinson was a talented Welterweight boxer who began his career at Moss Side ABC before turning professional under the guidance of Phil Martin. Throughout his career, Robinson took part in 20 pro bouts and quickly established himself as a formidable boxer in the ring. Although he retired from boxing shortly after the untimely passing of his mentor, Robinson left a legacy that remains to this day.

Robinson’s early training at Moss Side ABC gave him a solid foundation for his future success. The gym, located in Manchester, has produced a number of successful boxers over the years, including Robinson. The club’s focus on developing young boxers and helping them reach their full potential was exactly what Robinson needed to turn his passion for the sport into a career.

When Robinson turned professional, it was under the tutelage of Phil Martin, a renowned boxing trainer and manager. Martin saw potential in Robinson and quickly took him on as a protégé. Under Martin’s guidance, Robinson honed his skills and became a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world.

Despite Robinson’s relatively short career, he left a lasting impression on the boxing community. His raw talent and impressive record made him a crowd favorite, and his legacy has been celebrated by fans and fellow boxers alike. Although Robinson’s time in the ring was brief, he undoubtedly made an impact on those who watched him fight.

Sadly, Robinson’s career was cut short by the passing of Phil Martin. Martin’s death had a profound impact on Robinson, and he ultimately decided to retire from boxing not long after. Although his retirement may have been premature, Robinson’s legacy as a talented fighter has continued to inspire many in the boxing community.

Despite his untimely exit from the sport, Des Robinson will always be remembered as a gifted athlete who had an incredible impact on the boxing world. His determination, skill, and passion for the sport have served as an inspiration to many, and his legacy remains intact to this day. Though he may be gone, his impact on the sport and the people he touched will never be forgotten.

