Death – Obituary News : Boxer Kaur Singh, known for fighting Muhammad Ali, dies

Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought against the iconic Muhammad Ali, has died.

Legendary Indian Boxer Kaur Singh Passes Away at 74

On Thursday, April 27, Indian boxing champion Kaur Singh passed away in a hospital in Haryana’s Kurukshetra at the age of 74. Singh had been undergoing treatment for multiple health problems. After retiring from the Indian Army, he had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Singh was one of India’s most celebrated boxers, having won six gold medals in international competitions, including the 1982 Asian Games. His achievements were recognized with multiple awards, including the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1982, the Padma Shri in 1983, and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988.

One of Singh’s most memorable matches was the four-round exhibition match that he fought with boxing legend Muhammad Ali on January 27, 1980, in Delhi. Singh had also won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Singh will be remembered for his contributions to Indian boxing, and his legacy will continue to inspire young boxers. This month, the Punjab government announced plans to publish the life stories of four great players in the school curriculum, including Kaur Singh, three-time hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, and India’s first Arjuna Awardee and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa.

Expressing his grief, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “Kaur Singh’s death is a big loss to the country. I have directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring his body to his native village. We will extend all help to the family.”

Kaur Singh was a prominent figure in Indian boxing, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come. His achievements will inspire generations of young boxers, and his legacy will continue to live on. The government’s decision to include his life story in school curriculums is a fitting tribute to his incredible career, and we hope that more athletes like him receive the recognition that they deserve. Rest in peace, Kaur Singh.