Death – Obituary News : Boxer Kaur Singh’s Passing Mourned by Punjab CM

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boxer Kaur Singh has passed away, and Punjab CM has offered condolences.

Indian Boxer Kaur Singh Passes Away at 74

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Kaur Singh, a former Army man, Asian Games gold medallist, and Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was 74 years old and had been undergoing treatment for several health problems. Kaur Singh had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Exhibition Match against Muhammad Ali and Asian Games Success

One of the most noteworthy events of Kaur Singh’s boxing career was his four-round exhibition match against legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in January 1980. Singh also won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi.

Achievements and Honours

For his impressive achievements in boxing, Kaur Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1982 and the Padma Shri in 1983.

Remembering Kaur Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Kaur Singh. He stated that Kaur Singh had made India proud with his accomplishments in the national and international arenas. Kaur Singh had also represented India in the Olympic Games. Mann added that Kaur Singh’s life and contributions would continue to inspire future generations of boxers.

Life Stories of Legendary Athletes in School Curriculum

Kaur Singh was one of four legendary athletes whose life stories are set to be included in the school curriculum in Punjab. Earlier this month, the Punjab government announced plans to publish the life stories of Kaur Singh, hockey icon Balbir Singh Senior, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, and Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa in the physical education textbooks of classes 9 and 10. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the inclusion of their life stories in the curriculum would not only inspire students but also instil a sense of pride and patriotism in them.