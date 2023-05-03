Death – Obituary News : Boxing Legend Mia St. John Urges Mental Health Education

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former female world champion Mia St. John has been a vocal advocate for mental health for a long time. Her personal experiences add an extra layer of compassion for mental health as her daughter, who has been struggling with issues, was recently discharged from the hospital. This came after St. John’s son Julian St. John tragically took his own life just two weeks into his recovery journey. The news sent shockwaves through the community, prompting St. John to speak out about the urgent need for improved mental health care, particularly within rehab centers.

St. John took to Twitter and shared a picture of her and her daughter together, along with a message to spread awareness of mental health. She urged her fans to educate themselves on mental health and gave details about how schizophrenia can adversely affect a person’s mental well-being. St. John’s plea for education serves as a reminder that no one is immune to the challenges posed by mental health conditions, including herself, who reportedly dealt with substance issues but has now been sober for 10 months.

In a Twitter post, the 55-year-old revealed that she was sober for 10 months after relapsing. Her relapse came after her son’s tragic death, which broke her 30-year streak of sobriety. However, she has been quite diligent after relapsing and announced her new 10-month streak. By sharing her personal tragedy, St. John aims to remove the stigma surrounding these issues in society and provide a voice and renewed sense of hope for the millions of people who have been affected by mental illness.

Mental health is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being that affects individuals everywhere. St. John’s message on mental health awareness following her son’s death is a poignant reminder that mental illness can affect anyone and highlights the urgent need for improved mental health care, particularly within rehab centers. It also serves as a powerful reminder that, with education and support, people can overcome even the most challenging of circumstances and continue to move forward.

