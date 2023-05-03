Death – Obituary News : Boy, 9, Allegedly Beaten to Death by Mother and Partner

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A nine-year-old boy named Alfie Steele was brutally beaten and eventually killed by his mother and her boyfriend, according to court proceedings. Carla Scott, 35, and Dirk Howell, 41, are accused of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Alfie was found in his family home in Droitwich, Worcestershire on February 18 last year, and died later at Worcester Royal Hospital. Doctors found over 50 injuries all over his body caused by “direct pressure,” leaving him “susceptible to drowning whilst unconscious.” The pair allegedly thought it was acceptable to hit Alfie with “belts, or a slider, like a heavy-duty flip flop, and use other more sinister forms of punishment.”

Michelle Heeley KC, prosecuting, said: “This case is about the murder of a nine-year-old boy called Alfie Steele, who died after being beaten and deliberately put in a cold bath.” She added: “It was their actions that led to his death. You are going to hear about events of 18th February 2021.” Carla Scott called 999 and requested an ambulance, saying that Alfie had fallen asleep in the bath. Ms Heeley has said Alfie was the victim of child cruelty at the hands of both defendants. She told the jury that both Howell and Scott thought it was acceptable to beat Alfie, including with belts.

When police arrived at the scene, Alfie was already lifeless. “He was not breathing and he was cold to the touch, so already cold just six minutes after Carla Scott made a 999 call,” Ms Heeley said. She continued: “He didn’t die of natural causes, he had bruises all over his body, and signs that he had been deprived of oxygen. The prosecution case is that these defendants are responsible for his unlawful death.” Howell admits child cruelty but denies murder, manslaughter, cruelty or causing or allowing the death of Alfie. Scott denies murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie and child cruelty offences against Alfie and other children.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Nine-year-old boy ‘beaten to death by mum and partner’, court hears/