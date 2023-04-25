Death – Obituary News : Boy Found Dead in Alligator’s Mouth: Police Confirm Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have disclosed the reason for the demise of the child who was discovered inside the mouth of an alligator.

Florida toddler found dead after father allegedly dumps him in lake

Police in Florida have announced that the toddler found dead in an alligator’s jaws earlier this month died from drowning. Taylen Mosley, 2, was discovered after his mother, Pashun Jeffrey, was found murdered. St Petersburg police believe that Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, stabbed Jeffrey before taking the child to a nearby lake and dumping him. Mosley was later hospitalised with cuts on his arms and hands that were consistent with a knife attack. He is set to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A GoFundMe page set up for the deceased has raised almost $50,000.