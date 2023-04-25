Death – Obituary News : Boy’s death by alligator revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Details about the reason of death for the boy discovered in the jaws of an alligator have been disclosed.

Father allegedly throws son into lake, causing death by drowning

The Pinellas County medical examiner has confirmed that two-year-old Taylen Mosley died from drowning after being thrown into a lake in Florida by his father, Thomas Mosley. Taylen had been missing since March 30, when his mother Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was found stabbed to death in their apartment. The next evening, Taylen was discovered in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore. Though an officer fired at the alligator, it is believed that the boy was already dead. Mosley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $46,000 for the family by April 12, when a funeral service was held for Taylen and his mother. The page’s creators posted an update the day after the service, saying they were “overwhelmed with sorrow but relieved to see they were at peace”. The post concluded: “It was a long and difficult day, but the support from our families and friends and the greater community made it possible to push through.”

