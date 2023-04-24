Death – Obituary News : Boy’s death from alligator attack finally determined

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the death of a boy discovered inside an alligator’s mouth has been disclosed.

Father charged with first-degree murder in lake tragedy that claimed two lives

Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his two-year-old son Taylen and the boy’s mother, Pashun Jeffrey, 20. The Pinellas County medical examiner has confirmed that Taylen died from drowning, following his alleged drowning by his father, who had thrown him into a lake. Jeffrey had been found dead in their apartment on 30 March, with multiple stab wounds. After Taylen was reported missing, police located his body the following evening in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore in Florida. Initially, it was unclear whether the toddler had been attacked by the alligator or drowned due to being thrown into the lake.

Funeral for Taylen and Jeffrey took place on 8 April, following which a GoFundMe page raised over $46,000 for the family. In an update following the service, a post thanked the community for their support and stated that the day had been “long and difficult.”

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the police via webnews@metro.co.uk. Stay informed with breaking news stories by checking our news page regularly.

HTML Headings:

Father charged with first-degree murder in lake tragedy that claimed two lives

Thomas Mosley, 21, accused of drowning son Taylen and murdering boy’s mother Pashun Jeffrey

Medical examiner says Taylen’s cause of death was drowning

GoFundMe page for the family raised over $46,000

Funeral held for Taylen and Jeffrey on 8 April

Contact police with further information via webnews@metro.co.uk