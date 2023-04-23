Death – Obituary News : Brady M. Grim Death: Cause of Death Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The obituary of Brady M. Grim reports the sad news of his passing. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

In Memoriam: Brady M. Grim, Beloved Firefighter and Friend

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Brady M. Grim, a beloved member of the Clemson University Fire Department (CUFD) family. Brady unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of service and friendship that will be remembered by all who knew him.

Brady’s career in the fire service spanned nearly 37 years, during which time he worked as a student firefighter and later as a career firefighter/paramedic with CUFD. Although he eventually moved on to work in public safety in Virginia, Brady’s love for Clemson University and the CUFD never waned. He remained a part of the CUFD family and visited Tigertown often, often stopping by the firehouse to share a meal or simply hang out with his friends.

Brady was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, always willing to lend a helping hand and brighten the day of those around him. His warmth and compassion touched the lives of many, and his passing has left a void that will be felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

We offer our deepest condolences to Brady’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you, and that we are here to support you in any way we can.

As we remember Brady and honor his legacy of service, we encourage those who knew him to share their memories and tributes in the comments below. Brady’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends, but for the entire CUFD community. Rest easy, brother – you will be deeply missed.