Death – Obituary News : Brian Heal’s Cause of Death: Oasis Carnival Club Member’s Passing

Oasis Carnival Club Member Brian Heal Passes Away at 2023 Parade

The Somerset community has been left in mourning after the passing of Oasis Carnival Club member Brian Heal on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. Heal had been a dedicated member of the Oasis Carnival Club for over 30 years and was heavily involved in organizing the local carnival in Glastonbury, Somerset, England.

Who Was Brian Heal?

Brian Heal was a beloved member of the Oasis Carnival Club and widely respected in the local community. He was heavily involved in designing and building floats and costumes for the carnival, and worked tirelessly throughout the year to support the club’s activities. Heal was also an active member of the local council and had a rich history of public service in Glastonbury.

The Oasis Carnival Club was founded in 1966 and has been a mainstay of the local community ever since. The club is known for its elaborate costumes and floats, which are a highlight of the annual carnival parade. Members of the club volunteer countless hours to prepare for the event each year, and Heal was a key member of the club’s activities.

How Did Brian Heal Pass Away?

The cause of Brian Heal’s passing has not been publicly released to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. However, multiple sources claim that he passed away in his sleep due to natural causes. The Oasis Carnival Club announced that they will hold a special tribute to Brian at their next carnival event.

Tributes for Brian Heal

The Somerset community has expressed an outpouring of support for Brian Heal and his family. King William Carnival Club, Glastonbury also offered their condolences, stating that they represent all of the community. Many took to social media to share their thoughts and fond memories of Heal, thanking him for his dedication to the Oasis Carnival Club and the wider community.

The passing of Brian Heal has left a deep impact on the Oasis Carnival Club and the wider Somerset community. Heal was a well-known and respected member of the Oasis Carnival Club and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the Oasis Carnival Club and his lifelong contributions to the community.