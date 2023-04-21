Death – Obituary News : Brian Mathews Dies: Obituary and Cause of Death – FOX

Remembering Brian Mathews

We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Brian Mathews, a dedicated member of our club. Brian served as the head coach of various junior teams that competed for our club in the 1970s and 1980s, becoming a prominent figure in our local area. In 1984, he was promoted to the role of Manager of the 2nd Eighteen side, earning recognition for his commitment and expertise.

A Loyal Club Member

Brian was an incredible pillar of support for our organization during his entire membership. His generosity and kindness touched the lives of many around him. We will miss him deeply, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

A Tribute to Brian

As we mourn the loss of a member of our extended Coorparoo family, we extend our sincerest condolences to Leanne, Tony, Ron, and all those who knew Brian. We are grateful for the impact he had on our club and the community, and we will always remember him fondly.

In Loving Memory

it is heartbreaking to say goodbye to Brian Mathews, but we take comfort in knowing that he will always hold a special place in our hearts. May his memory live on in the spirit of our club and the people he touched throughout his life.

