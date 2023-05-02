Death – Obituary News : Brian Mollet Remembered: White Robe Lodge Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Mollet Obituary: White Robe Lodge Mourns the Loss of a Respected Member of the Racing and Hunting Communities

A Tragic Loss for the New Zealand Racing and Hunting Communities

The news of Brian Mollet’s passing has left everyone at White Robe Lodge (WRL) deeply saddened and grieving. Brian was not only a highly respected member of the New Zealand racing and hunting communities but also the owner and manager of a successful thoroughbred stud farm called Progressive Farms.

A Great Outdoorsman and Hunter

Brian was a true outdoorsman and hunter, and his passion for these pursuits was evident to everyone who knew him. He was also a close friend of the Anderton family, who held him in high regard. His friendly smile, fascinating stories, and warm hospitality will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A Loss for WRL and the Entire Community

As a member of the WRL family, Brian was a beloved figure who touched the lives of many. He was a generous host and always made time for his friends and colleagues. His weekly chats with his buddies, especially the Sunday evening ones, will be particularly missed by his close circle.

Our Thoughts and Prayers are with Brian’s Family and Friends

At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. The WRL community mourns the passing of a true gentleman and an inspiration to many. We will miss you dearly, Brian.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Brian Mollet Obituary, White Robe Lodge Mourns Brian Mollet – obituary database/