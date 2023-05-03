Death – Obituary News : Bride and Prejudice Star Dannii Erskine Dies at 28 in Fatal Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Dannii Erskine: What We Know So Far

Recently, the news about Dannii Erskine has been spreading like wildfire over the internet. Everyone is shocked to hear about her sudden death, and people are going online to learn more about her and the reason behind her passing. Her death has left many fans and people heartbroken, and they have been leaving messages for her and her family as they go through this difficult time. In this article, we will provide you with all the details about Dannii Erskine and her tragic accident.

Dannii Erskine’s Accident Details

Dannii Erskine was a star of the reality TV show Bride & Prejudice. She died in a vehicle accident on April 29, 2023, at the age of 28. A tribute message was posted on her Instagram profile, which featured her image with the words, “Rest in peace, Dannii Erskine. 1995-2003.” Her family also released a statement, saying, “A speeding driver claimed Dannii’s life on 28/04 – a terrible mishap. As a family, we appreciate and respect the wishes we have received. The account will be deactivated the next day. Thank you for your support and consideration.”

Dannii’s sister, Dee, revealed to So Dramatic that Dannii was driving home from a shop on April 28, 2023, when a drunk driver crashed into her car. Dannii’s head was significantly injured in the accident, and she passed away around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Dannii’s Personal Life

Dannii Erskine rose to prominence after appearing on Bride & Prejudice in 2019. Her fiancé at the time, Denton, was also on the show with her. The couple planned to elope during the show, and they even considered a trip to Bali. However, they realized that the show could be beneficial to their relationship and their family.

During the show, Dannii also had a disagreement with her sister, and the producers had to intervene to break up the fight. Her mother, Donna, accused Denton of trying to replace Dannii’s father, who had passed away six months before she joined the show. In response to the allegations, Dannii requested an apology from her mother and sister.

Dannii’s Co-Stars’ Deaths

Several of Dannii’s co-stars on Bride & Prejudice have also passed away in the last few years. James Ciseau, who appeared on the show with Dannii, died in an accident in 2021. Another show star, Micah Downey, died in 2019 after struggling with substance abuse. Bride & Prejudice aired for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. It first aired on FYI before being moved to Lifetime.

Final Thoughts

The news of Dannii Erskine’s sudden death has left everyone heartbroken. People are going online to learn more about her and leave messages for her family. Dannii was a rising star in the entertainment industry, and her death is a tragic loss. We hope that her family and loved ones find the strength to cope with this difficult time.

