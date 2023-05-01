Death – Obituary News : Bristol Township Mourns Loss of Beloved Bus Driver

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved school bus driver from Bristol Township dies.

Bristol Township School District Mourns Loss of Beloved School Bus Driver

The Bristol Township School District community is grieving after the passing of school bus driver, Nicole DeVincent. The district announced her death on Thursday, May 4. DeVincent had recently beaten esophageal cancer before passing away at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She was 47 years old.

DeVincent worked as a school bus driver in the Bristol Township School District and was known for being a caring and friendly driver. Traci Williams, the district’s director of transportation, expressed her condolences, saying: “Nicole was a caring bus driver who brightened our students’ days, and a wonderful colleague and friend. We will all miss her and remember her in our hearts.”

Born in Bristol, DeVincent was a resident of the area for most of her life. She was married and had children. According to her obituary, DeVincent enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

The district’s crisis team of counselors and emotional support staff are available to provide support to families, students, and staff following DeVincent’s death.

Viewing and Funeral Arrangements

Viewings for DeVincent will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, May 5 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home on Radcliffe Street in Bristol Borough. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Church. Interment will be private.

The Bristol Township School District community has lost a beloved member. Nicole DeVincent will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to her job. Her family and friends are in the thoughts and prayers of the community during this difficult time.