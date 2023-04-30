Death – Obituary News : British Artist Chris Achilleos Dies, Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chris Achilleos, a British artist of Greek Cypriot origin, has died. The cause of his death has been disclosed. This information was reported by TOP INFO GUIDE.

Chris Achilleos, Greek Cypriot-born British Illustrator, Dies at Age 73

The art world is mourning the loss of Chris Achilleos, a renowned illustrator, painter, and conceptual artist for movies. The 73-year-old passed away on December 8, 2021, due to undisclosed health issues.

Early Life and Career

Achilleos was born in Cyprus and grew up in a rural village near Famagusta. After his father’s passing in the late fifties, he moved to London with his mother and siblings. In 1966, he left school to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist and attended Hornsey College of Art. There, he studied technical illustration and various drawing disciplines, airbrushing, and perspective.

Achilleos became proficient with the airbrush, a skill that proved beneficial in his later career as an illustrator. His work has been published in Heavy Metal and Radio Times magazines, and he created book covers for popular characters like Conan the Barbarian, Doctor Who, and Star Trek. He also participated in film projects like Heavy Metal and Willow as a conceptual artist.

A Legacy of Fantasy and Glamour Art

Achilleos is acknowledged as one of the top fantasy artists in the world and is known for creating some of the best-loved fantasy and glamour art over the past 40 years. His illustrations have captured the imaginations of fans worldwide and will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

A Community Mourns

Upon hearing of Achilleos’s passing, fans and colleagues expressed their condolences and shared memories of the beloved artist. Marc G, who worked with Achilleos on a book cover, tweeted, “Farewell, Chris Achilleos, RIP. It was incredible to have the guy who’d created the favorite fantasy covers of my teenage years illustrating the books I worked on.” Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover tweeted, “We are truly saddened to hear that Doctor Who artist Chris Achilleos has passed away. Chris was just with us as a guest last month and was in great spirits, excited to meet the fans over the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time. #RIP.”

Achilleos’s clients and friends also shared their grief. One individual wrote, “We very sadly have to inform everyone that our wonderful friend and client Chris Achilleos passed away on Monday. It has been a joy bringing the fantasy art painter and his wife to conventions over the years. Our thoughts are with his wife Tasha and the whole family.”

In Loving Memory

Chris Achilleos’s contributions to the world of art and illustration will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. His legacy is an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere, and his loss is felt deeply by the community who loved him and his work.