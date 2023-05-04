Death – Obituary News : Broadway Icon Barbara Bryne Dies: Entertainment News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Bryne, British Actress Known for Broadway Roles, Passes Away at 94

Barbara Bryne, the British actress known for her portrayal of mothers in the original Broadway productions of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, has passed away at the age of 94. Her death was confirmed by the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

A Cherished Member of the Guthrie Family

The Guthrie Theater released a statement in honor of Bryne, expressing their gratitude for her artistry and her lasting legacy. “Barbara was a cherished member of the Guthrie family,” the statement reads. “Her legacy will live on at the Guthrie and in our hearts forever.”

Bryne performed in over 60 plays at the Guthrie Theater starting with Arsenic and Old Lace in 1970, and continuing until 2013. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 1982 for her off-off-Broadway performance as Kath in a revival of the Joe Orton-written Entertaining Mr. Sloane. Three years later, she starred with Rosemary Harris in a Broadway revival of Noel Coward’s family comedy Hay Fever.

Remembering Her Broadway Roles

Barbara Bryne is best remembered for her roles in Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods. In 1984-85, she played George’s mother alongside Mandy Patinkin in Sunday in the Park With George and sang the wistful “Beautiful” together. She also played Jack’s mother opposite Ben Wright and Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods, which premiered in 1987. At the Kennedy Center in 2002, she played another Sondheim matriarch, Madame Armfeldt, in A Little Night Music.

A Life in Acting

Born in London on April 1, 1929, Barbara Bryne trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and took on more than 30 roles at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada starting in 1966. She is survived by her daughter Susan.

Barbara Bryne’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career in acting, one that spanned over six decades and touched the hearts of countless theatergoers. She will be remembered for her artistry, her talent, and her contributions to the world of theater.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Entertainment News | Broadway Star Barbara Bryne Passes Away/