Death – Obituary News : Broderick Smith’s Death: Age and Funeral Arrangements

Broderick Smith passed away and details regarding his funeral have not been made public.

Broderick Smith: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of an Iconic Australian Musician and Actor

Early Life and Career

Broderick Smith was born on February 17, 1948, in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. He developed a love for music at a young age and began his career in the music industry in 1966 when he joined the Adderley Smith Blues Band. However, his music career was interrupted when he was drafted for national service two years later. After completing his service, he formed the country band Sundown in 1970, followed by the blues boogie group Caron in 1972. Carson signed a major label record deal with Harvest EMI, bringing Smith his first taste of sustained musical success.

Legacy and Contributions to Australian Music

Throughout his career, Broderick Smith made significant contributions to Australian music. He was an early rock music success in Australia and also played blues and country, and many other types of music, touring extensively across Australia and abroad. Smith was also involved with the writing of some 200 songs and ran workshops on songwriting, harmonica, and vocals.

In recognition of his contributions to Australian music, he was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 1995. Smith has also been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his services to the arts.

Acting Career

Aside from music, Smith also made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in numerous films and television shows over the years. Some of his notable roles include appearances in the films; Newsfront and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, as well as the television series; The Sullivans and Blue Heelers.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Broderick Smith passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 75. The cause of his death has not been made public. A statement posted to his website said the singer-songwriter died peacefully at home on April 30.

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement and the details are yet to be finalized.

Remembering Broderick Smith

Despite his success as a musician and actor, Broderick Smith remained humble and grounded throughout his career. He was known for his generosity and kindness, and for his willingness to help others in the industry. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

“Hope you finally find the holy grail of harmonica tones wherever you are,” said his son, Ambrose Kenny-Smith of band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. “I love you so much. I am lost without you, but the show must go on. Goodbye for now, you beautiful lil weirdo wombat.”

Rest in peace, Broderick Smith.