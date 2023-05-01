Death – Obituary News : Broderick Smith’s Death at 75: What Caused It?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 75, Broderick Smith has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Huge Loss to the Music Industry: Broderick Smith Passes Away at 75

Introduction We are heartbroken to share the news of the demise of the legendary and versatile Broderick Smith. His sudden death has left everyone in a state of grief, and our hearts desolate and sad.

Who Was Broderick Smith? Broderick Smith was an English-born Australian singer-songwriter, actor, and instrumentalist who played many kinds of instruments like guitar, Banjo, and Harmonica. Born on February 17, 1948, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, he grew up in Hertfordshire, England. Smith’s father’s name was Richard, and his mother’s name was Millicent. He was a member of the 1970s bands Sundown, Carson, and the Dingoes.

Broderick Smith’s Achievements Broderick Smith was a skillful and protean person. In the 1980s, he formed Broderick Smith’s Big Combo and recorded and performed solo and in duos. He acted on the stage in the 1973 Australian Version of the rock opera, Tommy, and in minor roles in TV. Smith was also involved in the writing of some 200 songs and ran workshops on songwriting, harmonica, and vocals. He started his career in music by joining the Maltese Band on percussion in 1963.

Broderick Smith’s Family Broderick Smith was the father of Ambrose Kenny Smith, a member of the rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard since their formation in 2010 who provided the vocals, Harmonica, and Keyboards.

Broderick Smith Cause of Death Broderick Smith’s death has left everyone in shock and grief. However, it is not confirmed how he died, and his family has also not revealed anything related to his death. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. While the cause of his death remains unknown, the family’s desire for privacy is respected, and fans are urged to show their support respectfully during this grief.

Conclusion The music industry has lost another legend with the death of Broderick Smith. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and bandmates. Follow us for more updates and stay with us during this difficult time.