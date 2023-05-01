Death – Obituary News : Broderick Smith’s Death: Date, Age, Funeral

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When did Broderick Smith pass away? What was his age at the time of his death and has his funeral taken place?

Broderick Smith: A Musical Legend

Early Life and Career

Broderick Smith was born on February 17, 1948, in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. He developed a love for music at a young age and rose through the ranks to become one of Australia’s most sought-after musicians. His music career began to take off when he joined the Adderley Smith Blues Band in 1966. However, his career was interrupted two years later when he was drafted for national service.

After his military service ended in 1970, he formed the country band Sundown and later, the blues boogie group, Carson. Carson signed a major label record deal with Harvest EMI, which brought Smith his first taste of sustained musical success. He then joined The Dingoes, who signed to the iconic Aussie Mushroom Records label in 1973 and released their debut 7′ single Way Out West. Smith was an early rock music success in Australia and also played with bands such as The Big Combo. He also played blues and country music while touring extensively across Australia and abroad. Smith was involved with writing about 200 songs and ran workshops on songwriting, harmonica, and vocals.

Acting Career

Aside from music, Smith also made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in numerous films and television shows over the years. He played notable roles in the films Newsfront and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, as well as the television series The Sullivans and Blue Heelers.

Recognition and Legacy

Despite his success as a musician and actor, Smith remained humble and grounded throughout his career. He was known for his generosity and kindness, and for his willingness to help others in the industry. In recognition of his contributions to Australian music, he was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 1995. Smith was also awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his services to the arts.

Broderick Smith’s Passing

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Broderick Smith on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 75. The cause of his death has not yet been made public. A statement posted to his website said the singer-songwriter died peacefully at home on April 30.

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangements, and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

Final Thoughts

Broderick Smith was a true musical legend in Australia and beyond. His contributions to the music and entertainment industries will be forever remembered, and he will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.