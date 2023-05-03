Death – Obituary News : Brooklyn Robbery Claims Life of NYPD Detective Troy Patterson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Troy Patterson, a New York Police Detective, has tragically passed away. He died on Saturday, 33 years after being shot during a robbery in Brooklyn. The news of his sudden and untimely death has left his family, friends, and loved ones in deep sadness and grief.

Officer Patterson was off duty on January 16th, 1990, when he was approached by three suspects while washing his car near his home in Brooklyn. The suspects demanded his money, and during the course of the robbery, an armed 15-year-old boy opened fire, striking the officer in the head. All three individuals were eventually apprehended and charged with the crime.

The wound inflicted upon Troy was so severe that for the next three decades, he was confined to a wheelchair and lived in a vegetative state. Despite his limited ability to communicate, Troy was able to react to his family’s voices.

At the time of the shooting, Officer Patterson was a six-year veteran of the NYPD and a father to a 5-year-old son. He was described as a dedicated and well-respected member of the 60th Precinct in Coney Island. During his time on the street, Troy made many drug and gun arrests, earning him a reputation as an exceptional officer.

In 2016, the NYPD made good on their promise to never forget Troy’s sacrifice and promoted the severely wounded officer to the rank of Detective. Detective Patterson spent more than half of his life in a vegetative state, but his family’s love never wavered, and neither did the love of his fellow NYPD officers.

The passing of Detective Troy Patterson is a great loss to the NYPD and the community. His dedication and service to the city will never be forgotten. The NYPD and the Patterson family have requested that condolences and prayers be sent to them during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Detective Troy Patterson was a remarkable officer who served the city of New York with honor and distinction. His sacrifice and dedication to duty will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace during this trying time.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :New York Police Detective, Troy Patterson Died in Brooklyn Shooting and Robbery – TOP INFO GUIDE/