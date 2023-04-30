Death – Obituary News : Bruce Willis’ Divorce from Demi Moore: Infidelity Allegations?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused Bruce Willis and Demi Moore to divorce? Was infidelity involved?

What Led to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Separation?

Their Quick Marriage

In the 80s, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis surprised many when they got married after only three weeks of dating. Their wedding took place in Las Vegas and they became one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood.

Rocky Relationship

Moore and Willis had been experiencing relationship issues for the past two years before their divorce in 2000. The couple had been together for more than a decade and had three children together.

Cheating Rumors

Amidst their marital problems, rumors of infidelity surfaced. Willis was linked to Liv Tyler and Milla Jovovich, both of whom were his co-stars. Moore was also rumored to have cheated with Leonardo DiCaprio while Willis was busy filming.

Moore’s Admission of Cheating

Moore admitted to cheating on her former partner, Freddy Moore, but never confirmed or denied the rumors surrounding her and DiCaprio.

Their Children

Despite their divorce, Moore and Willis remain close for the sake of their children: Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Source: People