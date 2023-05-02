Death – Obituary News : Bryant Hardy Passes Away Peacefully – 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bryant Hardy Obituary: Remembering a Great Friend

A Year-Long Battle with Cancer

Bryant Hardy, a great friend of mine, passed away peacefully last night after a year-long fight with cancer. He was one of my early mentors, and we remained close throughout my life.

A Lasting Impact

In March of this year, I had the opportunity to pay Bryant a visit. I knew it would most likely be the final time I saw him. Our visit was brief, but it added to the many fond memories I have of this terrific man!

A Meaningful Visit

A little context on my most recent visit to him. I had been to Oklahoma to look at some properties for my new company. I had missed an appointment with a broker the day before owing to a misunderstanding. I rescheduled my appointment with him for the next day, which also happened to be the day I was leaving Oklahoma to return home.

I wanted to see my friend Bryant while I was in Ponca City, so I left him a phone message asking if I could stop by. He called back at 12:30 PM and said he’d love to see me. I had to decide whether to be late for my meeting in OKC and go see my friend or tell my friend I couldn’t make it since I had an important appointment.

A Better Person

It wasn’t a difficult choice. I went to see my close friend and left our last encounter a better man than when I stepped in the door. That was always the case with Bryant. After spending time with him, you were simply a better person than you were before.

Prayers for His Family

During this difficult time, I pray for his family to find peace and comfort in Jesus Christ. I know I’ll see him again eventually and am looking forward to it.

Bryant Hardy will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

