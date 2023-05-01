Death – Obituary News : Budenholzer’s Brother Passes During Playoff Loss to Heat

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the playoff series loss to the Heat, the brother of Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks’ coach, passed away.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer faced a personal tragedy during the team’s five-game loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs. Prior to Game 4, one of Budenholzer’s three brothers passed away due to injuries from a car accident, as reported by The Athletic. Although it is unclear which brother passed away, Budenholzer confirmed the tragic news through a Milwaukee spokesman.

Despite dealing with his brother’s death, Budenholzer did not discuss the matter during the series. His former assistant coach in Milwaukee, Darvin Ham, informed reporters that Budenholzer was going through a lot on a personal level due to his recent loss. Ham offered his condolences and support to Budenholzer, noting that he and Budenholzer had been texting.

The Bucks’ loss to the Heat was a shock to many, as they were expected to easily dispatch their opponents. The Bucks had won 58 regular season games and secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Miami’s Jimmy Butler had other plans, scoring a franchise playoff record of 56 points in Game 4, followed by another impressive performance of 42 points in Game 5.

Budenholzer had led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 2021, ending a 50-year title drought for Milwaukee. Despite the loss to the Heat, Budenholzer’s focus remained on his team, with no mention of his personal tragedy.

The loss of Budenholzer’s brother is a reminder that even in the high-stakes world of professional sports, personal tragedies can take a toll on players and coaches. The NBA and the Bucks organization offered their condolences to Budenholzer and his family during this difficult time.